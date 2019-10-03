Orlando firefighters rescue dog stuck inside AC vent

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department had a little hope during an animal rescue Thursday.
A dog named Hope managed to get herself stuck inside an air conditioning vent, firefighters said.
Neighbors said they heard Hope barking and called authorities for help.
Firefighters said she was wedged with her head stuck after a grate gave way.
After the rescue, the Fire Department said she sipped on some water with firefighter Reyes.
There's always Hope. This poor pup was stuck today inside an AC vent. Thanks to the crew of Tower 1 & neighbors who called 911. Hope was wedged with her head stuck after a grate gave way. Thankfully, she let out a bark & we got her out. She sipped on water with Firefighter Reyes. pic.twitter.com/l2xsFrePQf— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) October 3, 2019
