  • Orlando firefighters rescue dog stuck inside AC vent

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department had a little hope during an animal rescue Thursday.

    A dog named Hope managed to get herself stuck inside an air conditioning vent, firefighters said.

    Related Headlines

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Neighbors said they heard Hope barking and called authorities for help.

    Firefighters said she was wedged with her head stuck after a grate gave way.

    After the rescue, the Fire Department said she sipped on some water with firefighter Reyes.

    Orlando Fire Department

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories