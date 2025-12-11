Officials release cause of death of man who died on Epic Universe ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation into the death of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who was found unresponsive after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe on September.

The investigation determined that his death was accidental, and no criminal acts were involved.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unresponsive at the theme park.

The case has been closed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as no criminal activity was discovered during the investigation.

On September 17, 2025, off-duty deputies responded to a call at Epic Universe regarding a man found unresponsive after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not receive any 911 calls related to the incident, possibly due to theme park policies restricting phone use on certain rides.

The investigation included radio traffic from a self-initiated call by a deputy and a non-emergency call from the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

