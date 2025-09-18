Cause of death released for Epic Universe roller coaster rider

ORLANDO, Fla. — The name and cause of death for the Epic Universe guest who died after riding a roller coaster have been released.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, became unresponsive while riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dr. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola Counties, said the cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries. He said the death was accidental.

