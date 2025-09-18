Guest dies after becoming unresponsive on ride at Universal’s Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Universal Orlando Resorts, a guest at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park died after becoming unresponsive on the Stardust Racers ride on Wednesday night.

Theme park officials said the incident happened when the guest, whose identity has not been disclosed, was transported to the hospital following the ride, where they later passed away.

Universal said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The theme park said, as a precaution, that the Stardust Racers attraction will remain closed while the investigation is underway.

Universal Orlando Resorts has provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night. The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed.”

Channel 9 has reached out to Orange County Sheriff’s office and Orange County Fire for more details.

