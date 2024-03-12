Orlando Health’s latest downtown construction wave expands services

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Health’s main campus near downtown has a wave of new construction projects in the works that will expand its medical services.

The nonprofit health system has two projects in the works: a new children’s medical office building and a new home for specialty institutes.

This follows last year’s debut of the $300 million, 375,000-square-foot Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute Downtown Complex, which includes a medical pavilion and a 75-bed hospital.

