Orlando homeowner talks about suspect who fell through his screened-in patio

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando couple got an uninvited guest when a man fell through their screened-in lanai while trying to get away from deputies. It all started with a traffic stop for broken headlights.

Orange County deputies arrived at a Pine Hills home looking for 24-year-old Antonio Sherwood. According to his arrest report, the incident began in Maitland and turned into a high-speed chase.

Authorities used stop sticks, prompting Sherwood to get out of the car and run — even hopping onto a screen enclosure, which he then fell through.

Pine Hills resident Karan Salamy said, “He popped through this one, he fell down and broke an ADT sign. That’s when everything went off.” Salamy lives at the home with her husband, Gordon.

They said the stranger was caught on surveillance a few days ago around 2:30 in the morning. “What was he thinking climbing on a screen? Lucky didn’t break his neck because he came this pretty high fall. I know he fell on the one plant and then he kind of like a deer in the headlights.”

Karan said the man ran next door, where a K-9 caught him. “That’s how they caught him. The dog bit him to make him stay in one place.”

Sherwood is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, burglary and criminal mischief.

Gordon said the suspect never went inside the house. “He made the right decision instead of coming in there because I was waiting for him.”

Karan Salamy added, “I’m relieved. I just hope they get him some real help and not just lock him up.”

Sherwood is being held in jail on no bond. He has prior arrests for both felonies and misdemeanors.

