Orlando house damaged in fire, fire officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A family’s house is damaged after a fire Monday, the Orlando Fire Department said.

The fire department told Channel 9 that neighbors noticed flames coming from the left side and back of the home on Malibu Street.

Fire crews arrived at the scene, saw heavy flames, and extinguished the fire.

Officials said there were no victims and no injuries.

Investigators did not give the cause of the fire.

