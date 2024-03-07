Orlando International Airport prepares for busy spring break travel season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando International Airport is preparing for the busy spring break travel season.

The airport is expecting 7.6 million travelers.

That’s 11% more than last year’s record-breaking spring break travel period.

Read: DeSantis: Volusia County will receive support to deal with spring break crowds

Airport officials said March 23 will be the busiest day.

That’s when nearly 198,000 travelers will pass through.

Read: US issues travel warning for spring break travel to Mexico

The spring break travel period ends on April 17.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group