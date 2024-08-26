Orlando International Karate Open at Dezerland Park begins Aug. 30

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerlan Park will host the Orlando International Karate Open from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

Over 20 countries will travel to Orlando to be represented during the tournament.

The Open begins Friday, Aug. 30, with a Kumite Seminar, followed by the tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The event will close out with a Kata Seminar on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Spectator tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online, here. Children three years old and under are free.

