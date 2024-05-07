Orlando international travel spikes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A record-breaking number of Canadian visitors led a surge in international travel to Orlando last year.

The region welcomed 6.13 million international visitors last year, a 25% increase over 2022′s 4.9 million, said Visit Orlando, the region’s tourism marketing bureau, via a news release.

Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando, commended the region’s uniqueness, travel trade partners and the agency’s strategic marketing initiative as key drivers. Visit Orlando also cited new flight options and a streamlined visa process in countries like Brazil, Mexico and Colombia as additional benefits.

Read: Deputies: Basset hound, 2 cats, 3 geckos & 2 birds found dead in DeLand home

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group