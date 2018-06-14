ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Something big is coming to Orlando International Airport, and officials say it’s going to make the airport even busier.
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is expected to make a major airline announcement at 10 a.m.
The change will include new domestic and international flights for Central Florida travelers.
The airport is already undergoing major changes. A new south terminal is expected to open in 2020.
