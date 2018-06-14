  • Orlando Intl. Airport is about to get even busier

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Something big is coming to Orlando International Airport, and officials say it’s going to make the airport even busier.

    The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is expected to make a major airline announcement at 10 a.m.

    The change will include new domestic and international flights for Central Florida travelers.

    The airport is already undergoing major changes. A new south terminal is expected to open in 2020.

