Orlando launches downtown on-demand electric shuttle

Orlando has launched a new way to travel around downtown during certain parts of the day.

Orlando’s Community Redevelopment Agency will launch Ride DTO on Oct. 7 in partnership with Circuit Transit Inc. The company has a fleet of vehicles that can be ordered through an app for $1 a ride from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The service map for the shuttle includes parts of Ivanhoe Village, Thornton Park, Parramore and the Creative Village among other destinations. The service has a maximum rider limit of 5 and the CRA approved a first year of funding for the program of nearly $600,000 for five shuttles.

