Orlando Magic to celebrate 35th season during home opener Wednesday against Houston Rockets

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic is set to celebrate its 35th year of NBA action.

The team will be celebrating its 35th season during its home opener on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

The Magic is looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Tip-off for the home opening will start at 7 p.m.

A fan fest on Church Street with live music and activities starts at 5 p.m.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of the celebration and game on Eyewitness News.

