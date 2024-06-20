Orlando Magic to help displaced residents with meal service at homeless facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will be helping out displaced residents on Thursday.

Team and staff members will be serving people at the Coalition for the Homeless facility on Terry Avenue.

Officials from the Magic said it’s to improve poverty levels in the city.

The Magic will be serving residents starting at 5:30 p.m.

