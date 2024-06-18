‘Frustrating’: Orange County leaders talk plans to comply with state law banning sleeping in public

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Commissioners are trying to determine how to address a skyrocketing homeless population.

An annual census found that the number of homeless people living on the streets, under overpasses, and in the woods of Orange County has more than doubled.

On Tuesday, commissioners discussed potential solutions and how they could comply with a new state law that takes effect in October, banning counties from allowing people to sleep in public places.

Instead, counties could choose to let people stay in state-approved homeless camps.

The new law says counties could be sued for letting people sleep in public places, but currently, there’s a major shortage of shelter beds in Orange County.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Board of Commissioners expressed frustration that the state passed the law without giving the counties any funding to comply with it.

“What essentially the state is saying to us is, local governments, figure it out for yourself,” Mayor Demings said during Tuesday’s meeting. “You’re on your own.”

Beginning in January, residents can sue the county for not complying with the new law. Once lawsuits are filed, counties will have only five days to find a correction.

The situation is forcing a conversation about the lack of shelters across Orange County.

“What do we do,” District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson asked. “Quite frankly, this is very frustrating to see.”

Recently compiled data shows that the county needs more than 900 new shelter beds to get everyone on the streets into a shelter.

“It’s going to be a challenge for the entire state to develop the infrastructure that’s needed to be prepared for implementation of that legislation by October,” Homeless Services Network of Central Florida CEO Martha Are said.

The county says they will be narrowing in on a plan in upcoming budget workshops.

However, The United States Supreme Court is currently hearing a case that could have major ramifications for the new state law. It comes from a city in Oregon that’s been sued by homeless residents for their restrictive public sleeping laws.

The Supreme Court is now deciding whether those laws are enforceable. Once a decision is released, the Orange County officials plan to host another work session.

They’ll finalize their plans during budget discussions this summer.

