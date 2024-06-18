Orange County leaders look at possible vote to establish rural boundary protections

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are set to meet Tuesday to discuss what they call an urgent need to protect a proposed rural boundary from developers and lobbyists.

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners is considering allowing voters to decide whether to establish the boundary on the November ballot.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections says the deadline to submit ballot language is Aug. 27.

However, commissioners said the initiative may not make the deadline because the review and hearing process could take weeks.

