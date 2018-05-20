0 Orlando man accused of defrauding timeshare owners looking to sell

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is accused of running a nationwide timeshare scheme out of an apartment, according to an arrest report.

David Santrell Jolly, 37, ran Global Contract Resolutions out of an apartment on South Texas Avenue, through which authorities said he defrauded at least 13 timeshare owners out of more than $88,000, the arrest report stated.

Investigators said Jolly posed as a legitimate real estate agent and would get in touch with victims to pretend that he was selling their timeshare.

Michael Wolbert, of New Jersey, is one of Jolly’s alleged victims.

“I had kids, going to Disney World,” he said.

Wolbert said he bought a Kissimmee timeshare in 2001 but decided to sell it a few years ago. He said he got a call from Jolly in 2015, who said he had a buyer for it.

“He was on Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, so it seemed legit to me at the time,” said Wolbert.

Wolbert claims Jolly got away with close to $7,000 before he realized it was a hoax.

Investigators with the U.S. Postal Service as well and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tracked the transactions before Jolly’s arrest last week.

Jolly is being held in the Orange County jail without bond.

