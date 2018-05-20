  • Royal wedding: Kitty Spencer stuns with resemblance to her aunt, Princess Diana

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WINDSOR, England -

    Bride Meghan Markle wasn't the only one turning heads at Saturday's royal wedding.

    Many fans of the royals said Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana and daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, looked just like her famous aunt.

    According to the New York Daily News, the 27-year-old model wore a forest green Dolce & Gabbana dress with a matching hat and veil. 

    Here's what people were saying:

     

     

