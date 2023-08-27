Orlando man charged with murder for wife’s shooting death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man was arrested Saturday, accused of fatally shooting his wife during a domestic incident.

Orange County deputies responded to the 6600 block of Taxiway Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

See a map of the area below:

The deputies arrived to find a woman who had been shot. She was later identified as 43-year-old Nanchin Hassan Adeyemo.

Adeyemo was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies identified the shooter as Adeyemo’s husband, 46-year-old Hassan Teddy Adeyemo.

According to the sheriff’s office, Adeyemo remained at the scene after the shooting and was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

He was booked into the Orange County jail Sunday and remains there on no bond.

No other details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

