  • Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer names new police chief

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Thursday who will be the next chief of police. 

    The mayor said on Twitter that Orlando Rolon will be succeeding Chief John Mina. 

    Mina is retiring from the department as he works to become the Orange County sheriff. 

    Rolon is a 25-year-veteran with the department.

    Dyer is expected to make a formal announcement at 11:30 a.m.

    Watch it live here. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories