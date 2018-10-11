Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer names new police chief

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Thursday who will be the next chief of police.
The mayor said on Twitter that Orlando Rolon will be succeeding Chief John Mina.
Mina is retiring from the department as he works to become the Orange County sheriff.
Rolon is a 25-year-veteran with the department.
Dyer is expected to make a formal announcement at 11:30 a.m.
Orlando Rolon has served our city for 25 years and I’m confident that under his leadership, @OrlandoPolice will continue to work tirelessly to keep our community safe. I’m proud to announce his appointment as OPD’s next Chief. pic.twitter.com/oO8JK9Kaaa— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) October 11, 2018
