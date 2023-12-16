Local

Orlando officials lay wreaths at Greenwood Cemetery for Wreaths Across America

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day across the globe.

City of Orlando officials and residents gathered in the rain at Greenwood Cemetery to lay wreaths on the graves of local veterans.

Under a green tent, Orlando officials spoke to the crowd and gave thanks for the veterans’ service.

The Orlando Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors, sang the National Anthem, and played taps before everyone grabbed a wreath to lay in front of a veteran’s grave site.

