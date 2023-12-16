Orlando officials lay wreaths at Greenwood Cemetery for Wreaths Across America

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day across the globe.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

City of Orlando officials and residents gathered in the rain at Greenwood Cemetery to lay wreaths on the graves of local veterans.

Under a green tent, Orlando officials spoke to the crowd and gave thanks for the veterans’ service.

The Orlando Police Department Honor Guard presented the colors, sang the National Anthem, and played taps before everyone grabbed a wreath to lay in front of a veteran’s grave site.

Wreaths Across America Day helps our city come together during the holiday season to honor veterans who've passed away. Susie and I were thankful to join residents to help place wreaths at the gravesites of those who served our nation and are buried at Greenwood Cemetery. pic.twitter.com/wcj2ffm21T — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) December 16, 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Orlando officials lay wreaths at Greenwood Cemetery Saturday was National Wreaths Across America Day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group