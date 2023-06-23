Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra executive director resigns

ORLANDO, Fla. — The executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra announced his resignation this week.

The orchestra said Friday that Paul Helfrich will resign as executive director as of Sept. 15.

Helfrich has held the position since February 2020.

“It has been an honor to serve as OPO’s Executive Director during a challenging and eventful time,” Helfrich said.

The orchestra said a search committee is being formed to hire the next full-time executive director.

“(Helfrich’s) strong leadership, paired with his artistic knowledge, energy and enthusiasm, has been such a huge influence to me personally, the staff, the musicians, and the whole community,” Music Director Eric Jacobsen said. “While we will miss him so much, we are so excited for his next chapter ahead and will be forever grateful for the impact he had on all of us here at the OPO.”

