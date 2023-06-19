‘A refreshed brand’: Orlando REP announces name change

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Repertory Theatre has a new name.

The theater company announced last week that it changed its name to Orlando Family Stage.

Following several years of consideration and over 18 months of research, stakeholder interviews, and a brand audit, the organization said its board of directors approved the new name in a unanimous vote in February 2023.

Board Chair Adam Scheinberg said they were looking for a more identifying name.

“We seized on the opportunity to have a correct and clear name, a refreshed brand, and a name that ties us to the arts and brings attention to our niche programming, serving family audiences. Our new name is not only the logical evolution of who we have become, but points to who we continue to be and aim to serve.”

According to the organization’s website, Orlando REP is the seventh iteration of an original theatre company founded in 1926 and has operated for the past 20 years as Florida’s only professional theatre for young audiences.

“Theatre moves us to greater awareness, and that is vital for a community’s strength and health,” Artistic Director Jeff Revels said. “Our new name will help our demographic discover us more easily.”

