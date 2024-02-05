Orlando plans to make high traffic areas safer by through federal program

ORLANDO, Fla. — By 2024, Orlando hopes to make several roadways safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Monday, city commissioners approved funds for “Orlando Cross”, or the Connecting Residents on Safe Streets program.

“We need to focus on the right thing and making things safer and by doing so, it’s taking steps one day at a time,” said Tanya Wilder, Director of Transportation for City of Orlando.

The program is to fill in six corridors of the bicycle/pedestrian network, making them safer and more comfortable to use and encouraging passenger mode shift.

The City of Orlando’s Vision Zero Corridors are the connected segments of on-system roadways identified as high-injury roads.

The project was awarded $606,000.00 from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will help develop a plan to make the six Orlando corridors safe.

“I understand it’s pretty dangerous for pedestrians, so it would be good. Any improvements that they make for pedestrians and educating people use the crosswalks,” said Ken Green, Senior Pastor for Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

The city said it will look into targeted operational and capital improvements, transportation equity improvements, incorporating technology, access safety, and mobility enhancements including restoring sidewalk connectivity, constructing new bikeways, creating safer crossings, and enhancing access to transit services.

The study is to begin by April 1, 2024, and be completed (Final Submittal) by October 17, 2025.

The following roadways will be studied through CROSS:

Kirkman Road from Conroy Road to Raleigh Street

SR 50/Colonial Drive from Ferguson Drive to Maguire Boulevard

Orange Blossom Trail from Winifred Street to SR 50

Orange Avenue from SR 408 to SR 50 and Rosalind/Magnolia Avenue from SR 408 to SR 50

Orange Avenue from Pineloch Avenue to SR 408

Semoran Boulevard from Grant Street to Dahlia Drive and Curry Ford Road from Larkin Avenue to Bowen Drive

