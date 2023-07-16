Orlando Police continue to search for missing 64-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department continues to look for a missing 64-year-old man.

Police said Sylvio LeBlanc was last seen on LB McLeod Road near the Catalina Isle apartment complex.

Investigators said he is endangered because he suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue stripes and dark pants.

Police had shared that LeBlanc was missing back in May.

If you see him or know where he is, call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300.

See a map of his last location below:

