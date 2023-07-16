A Central Florida man accused of sexual battery of a boy under 12-years-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A central Florida man remains behind bars in an Orange County jail after he was charged with the sexual battery of a boy under the age of 12-years-old.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Miguel Rivera was arraigned Saturday in an Orange County court room and held without bail.

Read: Retired Orange County deputy shares insight after 2 officer-involved shootings this month

Court documents reveal this isn’t the first time Rivera has been accused of similar charges.

Seven years ago, he was charged in Osceola County with two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12.

Read: Seminole County organization collects school supplies for the upcoming year

Additional charges included four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation in 2016.

The previous case did go to trial, but Rivera was acquitted on all counts.

Read: Dog adoption center celebrates grand opening in Volusia County

The judge decided to not release Rivera on bail pending his next court appearance.

According to court documents, “due to the nature of the charges, the court declines to set bond.”

A new court date has not been set as of yet.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group