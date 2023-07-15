Seminole County organization collects school supplies for the upcoming year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County organization is helping students in low-income households get ready for the upcoming school year.

Tools 4 Seminole Schools will hold a school supply drive through July 31.

These supplies will benefit Seminole County Public Schools students and classrooms.

According to the county, 50% of students participate in the free and reduced meals program.

Drop-off locations will be at all Seminole County Fire Department stations, Seminole County Library branches and Red Bug Lake Park.

The county is asking for the following new items:

Color markers

Color pencils

Crayons

Dry-erase markers

Pencils

Erasers

Pens

Scissors

Glue

Folders

Notebooks

Notebook paper

