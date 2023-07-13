Local

Orange County Public Schools hosting job fairs to hire ‘school lunch heroes’

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

OCPS job fair Orange County Public Schools is putting out a call for its next “school lunch heroes.” (Orange County Public Schools)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is putting out a call for its next “school lunch heroes.”

The district’s Food and Nutrition Services team is looking to beef up its staffing before the next school year.

To do so, the department is hosting three job fairs this month with interviews provided on the spot:

  • July 17 - Wolf Lake Elementary School - 1771 W. Ponkan Rd, Apopka
  • July 18 - Olympia High School - 4301 S. Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando
  • July 19 - Azalea Park Elementary School - 1 Carol Avenue, Orlando

The district said benefits include competitive pay; no nights, weekends or holidays; retirement packages through the Florida Retirement System; and paid employee health insurance.

You can learn more about apply ahead of time here.

