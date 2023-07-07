Orlando police: Doctor accused of sexually abusing girls may have more victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said it is seeking information about a doctor accused of sexually abusing children.

Investigators said Mehul Dixit practiced pediatric nephrology in Florida and Mississippi until May 2023.

A nephrologist is a doctor who specializes in kidney care.

Mehul Dixit

Orlando police said Dixit, 59, was arrested in Mississippi in May and charged with sexual battery, which caused his medical license to be suspended.

OPD opened its own criminal investigation into Dixit after underaged girls accused him of sexually abusing them while he was a doctor in Florida.

Police said they believe there may be more cases involving former patients of Dixit and are asking anyone who feels they were victimized under his care to come forward.

Tips can be made to Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300. Callers who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

The Orlando Police Department is seeking information in an open investigation into Mehul P. Dixit. Please see further details below. pic.twitter.com/IIctL7y0US — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 7, 2023

