Amber Alert issued for missing Florida boy, 12, last seen in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 12-year-old boy who officials believe may have been kidnapped.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators said Leon Scarborough, 12, last seen on Thursday in the area of the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce.

Investigators believe Leon may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, 54, of Fort Pierce.

Leon was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs. Investigators said Leon has a mole on his left shoulder blade and is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

If you see Leon or Tracey, investigators say not to approach them and to instead call 911 immediately.

