Ocoee police arrest 4 juveniles and warn Kia and Hyundai owners about TikTok trend

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is reminding Kia and Hyundai owners about a popular social media trend after they arrested four juveniles for attempted car theft Wednesday.

On Wednesday, offices responded to the 1000 block of Caballero Court to investigate an attempted car burglary.

When they arrived, they noticed the steering column of a 2023 Kia Soal had been damaged.

Officers set up a perimeter and secured four juvenile suspects for their involvement in the crime, according to police.

Officers said two of the four juveniles are connected to three other stolen Kia and Hyundai cases between June 30 and July 2.

The four juvenile suspects were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center, awaiting charges.

Oviedo officers also want to remind Kia and Hyundai owners of the popular social media trend of stealing those types of cars, increasing vehicle thefts nationwide.

Officials also ask if you have any additional information regarding this case, to contact the Ocoee Police Department, Criminal Investigations Unit at (407) 905-3161 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477

