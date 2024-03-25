Orlando police to host community meeting on crime with Colonialtown residents

ORLANDO, Fla. — People living in the Colonialtown area of Orlando will be able to voice their opinions on crime and policing in their neighborhood on Monday.

The Orlando Police Department will be hosting a community meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith will be there to answer questions and address the concerns of area residents.

It will happen at the Colonialtown Neighborhood Center on Lake Highland Drive.

