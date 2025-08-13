Orlando police investigate shooting on West Concord Street

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon on the 300 block of West Concord Street.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:40 pm and upon arrival victim was found with a gunshot wound. OPD said the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the identity of the shooter or any potential suspects.

