Man shot near Amway Center, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials are investigating a shooting that happened near the Amway Center Monday evening.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of West South Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Orlando Police Department.
He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Police also said the victim didn't seek to prosecute the shooter.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
