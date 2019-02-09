0 Orlando police officer at center of use of force investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer was placed on administrative duty after a use of force was caught on camera

The Orlando Police Department said the investigation was sparked by an arrest of a burglary suspect last month.

The video appears to show an officer kicking Michael Von Bristol while another officer helps take control.

Seconds later, an officer is seen holding the suspect by the hair and dragging him.

"When he came out, he came out with a big old knot on his face," said Lee Cummings, who owns Lee's Auto Repair. "I was wondering where that knot came from."

Cummings showed Channel 9 the surveillance video that was recorded at his business, where the suspect was hiding.

Police said they had been searching for Bristol after a residential burglary Jan. 14.

K-9 Officer Dana Hilliker was placed on paid administrative leave.

OPD officer on administrative duty while FDLE conducts "use of force" investigation in connection with this arrest.

"The way they beat him up -- I felt bad, because they already got him right there," Cummings said.

The video does not show the moments before Bristol went down to the ground.

He was charged with burglary, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Hilliker said Bristol intentionally hit him with a door, according to an arrest report.

Channel 9 has requested body-worn camera footage of the incident.

