0 Sheriff: 3 deputies shoot at armed man who recorded the shooting on Instagram

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three deputies shot at a 23-year-old man who was armed with a gun Wednesday evening at an apartment complex, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference.

Deputies were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the Citra at Windermere apartments near Silverlake Park Drive and Winter Garden Vineland Road after someone reported that a man was fighting with a woman and dragging her by the hair, Mina said.

Mina said deputies discovered a man and a woman in an open garage and ordered them to come out, but they did not comply with deputies' orders at first.

Mina said the woman later left the garage, and three deputies shot at LaForest Duron Gray Jr. once they realized he was armed with a revolver. He said Gray did not shoot at deputies.

Gray was not shot, but he was bitten by a K-9, Mina said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said one person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The woman and the deputies were uninjured, Mina said.

Mina said Gray recorded the shooting on Instagram. He said three deputies' body-worn cameras also recorded the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

No other details were given.

