Orlando officer Kevin Valencia to be moved back to Central Florida, police sources say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando Police officer who has been in a coma since June 2018 will be brought back to Central Florida, according to sources with the Orlando Police Department.
Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head on June 11 while responding to a domestic dispute at the Westbrook Apartment Complex near Universal. The shooting turned into a standoff in which four children and the suspect, Gary Lindsey, died.
Valencia was moved from Orlando Regional Medical Center, to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta in late June after showing signs of improvement.
Orlando police said Valencia’s condition has not improved since moving to Georgia. He was expected to return to Orlando by plane Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the Valencia family wished to keep his return a private affair.
Several law enforcement agencies and organizations have held fundraisers for Valencia’s family. A GoFundMe page for his family has raised more than $190,000.
"We remain committed to to helping [Kevin's wife] Meghan and the Valencia family during this incredibly difficult time," said Sgt. Eduardo Bernal of the Orlando Police Department.
“I know they said he was not expected to live, but he actually wasn’t, so the fact that his moving and responding is truly a miracle,” Valencia’s wife Meghan said about two weeks after the shooting. “You choose to spend the rest of your life with this person. The idea that that can still happen – no words can even express how ecstatic I was.”
The shooting and standoff ended with the death of Lindsey, as well as Dove, 1; Aiden, 6; Lillia, 10; and Irayan, 12.
