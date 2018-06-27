Orlando police to give update on officer critically injured in hostage standoff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Weeks after Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head, officials with the Orlando Police Department will give an update on his condition.
Orlando Police Chief John Mina and members of Valencia’s family, including his wife Meghan, are set to talk about his condition around 1 p.m. at OPD Headquarters.
The last update on Valencia said he was breathing on his own, in a coma and in critical condition.
Valencia has been hospitalized since June 11, when he was shot by Gary Lindsey Jr. while responding to a domestic incident that turned into a standoff where four children were killed.
A funeral service was held at St. James Catholic Cathedral in Orlando last week for the children, baby Dove, 1, Aiden, 6, Lillia, 10, and Irayan, 12.
