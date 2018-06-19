0 Public funeral Mass to be held for 4 slain Orlando children

ORLANDO, Fla. - Funeral services have been arranged for the four Orlando children killed by a man who shot an officer and was the center of a 21-hour standoff with police.

An attorney representing the family said on his website there will be funeral Mass Saturday at St. James Catholic Cathedral on North Orange Avenue in Orlando.

It will be open to the public.

Detectives believe Gary Lindsey, 35, shot the children either shortly before or after police officers came to the door of his apartment June 10 in response to a domestic battery call from his girlfriend, Ciara Lopez. She had escaped the apartment.

Lindsey fired at the responding officers, seriously wounding Officer Kevin Valencia, who remains in a coma. Lindsey was then holed up in the apartment for almost a full day. Officers found him dead in a closet when they entered the apartment about 9 p.m. the following day.

The children, Dove, 1, Aiden, 6, Lillia, 10, and Irayan, 12, were found in their beds, police said.

Lindsey's girlfriend was the mother of all four children, and Lindsey was the father of two of the children.

Information from the attorney: “The family is continuing to grieve considerably and coming to the realization that the children are not coming home. A private visitation will be held this week for immediate family. There will be a funeral mass held on Saturday, June 23rd at St. James Catholic Cathedral Church (215 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801) in downtown Orlando at 12 noon to honor the lives of the children. This will be open to the public, to offer their prayers and condolences. But please understand that parking and space will be limited. We are forever grateful for your outpouring of support for Ciara, and invite you to share in this day with us, celebrating the lives of these beautiful children.”

