Lionel Messi could miss Wednesday’s match in Orlando after knee injury

ORLANDO, Fla. — Major League Soccer fans in Orlando hope a superstar will be healthy enough to play Wednesday night.
The big game is set for 7:30 p.m. between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC.
But the big question mark is whether soccer superstar Lionel Messi will play.
He suffered a minor knee injury on Saturday.
Messi went through training on Tuesday, but coaches have not made a decision on whether he will play against Orlando.
