‘The Messi Experience’: New exhibit to spotlight life of soccer superstar Lionel Messi

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. — A soccer superstar in Florida is about to share his life story.

An exhibit on Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi is set to open next year.

“The Messi Experience” is coming to Coconut Grove in April, before moving to other locations.

Organizers say it will use elements like 3D visuals and AI to tell the story of the athlete’s life.

Tickets for the South Florida exhibit go on sale next week.

More information on The Messi Experience exhibit can be found here.

