Messi mural in Kissimmee draws fans from across Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Although soccer star Lionel Messi won’t be playing in Sunday’s game against Miami, his presence in The Sunshine State remains a huge deal for the Hispanic community in Central Florida.

A new mural of the athlete outside of Tomato Express in Kissimmee draws fans and supporters from across the area.

The owner of the restaurant was born in the same state as Messi in Argentina and said that the family feels that he’s a role model for the next generation that’s why he’s loved by so many.

“He’s very humble and a family man and that’s the best message in sports today,” said Tomato Express owner Stella Siracuza.

The artist of the mural Eli Rivera is from Columbia.

