SunRail offers free service for Orlando City Soccer match this Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Soccer fans will have an easier way to attend the game this weekend.

SunRail will offer limited free service on Sunday, Sep. 24, for residents getting to and from the match at Exploria Stadium.

The Orlando City vs. Inter Miami match kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

The first train will leave the DeBary station at 4 p.m.

Riders should depart at the Church Street Station and walk to the stadium.

The city’s Downtown Development Board is funding the special weekend service.

For more information about fares and locations, click here or download the SunRail app.

