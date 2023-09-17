New crosswalk in Orlando pays homage to Lake Eola’s iconic swans

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is proud of its newest work of street art.

Crews recently put the finishing touches on a swan-themed crosswalk in the South Eola neighborhood.

District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan spearheaded the colorful project, which city officials are quick to point out is about more than just fun visuals.

Swan crosswalk in Thornton Park Colorful new crosswalk in Orlando (City of Orlando)

“This project is a part of our ongoing efforts in pedestrian safety, aligning with our Vision Zero initiative,” the city said on Facebook.

“Charming and colorful crosswalks like this one add fun to our neighborhoods but also serve as a reminder to both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution and prioritize safety when crossing the road.”

If you’d like to get an up-close look at the new crosswalk, you’ll find it at Central Boulevard and Eola Drive, not far from the real-life swans that inspired the paint job.

