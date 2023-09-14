ORLANDO, Fla. — American law enforcement agencies are struggling to hire workers, especially women.

Throughout the U.S., women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership.

The Orlando Police Department is trying to change that through a new program.

The “30x30 Initiative” includes two phases -- collecting data and using that information to hire, promote and retain female officers.

Orlando Police Department

The goal is to make police recruit classes 30% female by 2030.

OPD said that currently, women represent more than 15% of all sworn personnel and 19% are in leadership roles.

The department is encouraging even more women to break stereotypes, believing that they can make a difference when they put on a badge.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and New Smyrna Beach Police Department are also part of the program.

Orlando Police Department will host a recruitment event for women on Sept. 26th. To learn more about it, click here.

Channel 9′s Sam Martello learned how the 30x30 program is already making a difference in Central Florida.

Orlando Police Department aims to hire more female recruits, encourages women to break stereotypes (Sam Martello, WFTV.com/WFTV)

