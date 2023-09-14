Hurricane Lee brings dangerous surf to Florida’s coast, tropical storm conditions to Bermuda

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee is spinning about 700 miles from Florida and will continue to stay far from the state.

Lee was downgraded Wednesday evening to a strong Category 2 hurricane.

Lee is now moving north at 9 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 100 mph.

Read: It’s Thursday. It’s September. It’s BOGO at Starbucks. Here’s how to score a free drink

The storm is forecast to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda on Thursday.

Lee will then continue to weaken as it moves north and could make landfall in Maine and Nova Scotia.

Read: Monster Jam returns to Camping World Stadium

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring Hurricane Margot and another tropical disturbance in the central Atlantic.

Both storm systems are forecast to stay out at sea and are not threatening Florida.

Read: Local broadcasters push Congress for streaming reform

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group