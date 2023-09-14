ORLANDO, Fla. — Monster Jam returns to Orlando for an adrenaline-charged experience as fans watch 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The event takes place at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Fans will get the chance to get an up-close look at these massive trucks, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures.

The pre-show festivities will have fun for the whole family, including a Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, and more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Monster Jam returns to Camping World Stadium

The main event features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while showing off massive stunts, big air, backflips, crazy driving skills, and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

The most decorated driver in Monster Jam history, 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents aims to lock in one last Series championship during his final competitive season, according to a news release.

Read: Artist sought to paint mural in new, expanded area of Lake Eola Park

The Stadium Series East Champion will receive an automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2024 Monster Jam World Finals will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 18.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event starts. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

Read: Local broadcasters push Congress for streaming reform

Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting Sept. 13 on Ticketmaster.com, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 19. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Read: Legal sports betting in Florida remains on hold

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group