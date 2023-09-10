Legal sports betting in Florida remains on hold

ORLANDO, Fla. — All three of Florida’s NFL football teams kicked off their seasons Sunday, but Florida football fans hoping to legally bet on the games will have to wait a while longer.

The state signed a new gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe back in 2021, allowing the tribe to launch its “Hard Rock” sports betting app.

However, after just 34 days of action, the app was shut down amid federal litigation concerning the tribe’s plan to allow state-wide mobile betting by keeping computer servers on its land.

Since then, the case has been making its way through the courts, and until it’s resolved, experts say don’t bet on legal sports gambling in Florida.

“The tribe has shown a willingness to follow the rules of the federal courts,” Gambling.com Senior Betting Analyst Bill Speros said. “So they’re not going to jump the gun on this issue until it is decided.”

If the courts rule in favor of the tribe, sports betting could return before the end of the current NFL season.

Monday marks the return of Monday Night Football with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets taking on the Buffalo Bills.

That game will be televised on Channel 9. Kickoff from Met-Life Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

