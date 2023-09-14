It’s Thursday. It’s September. It’s BOGO at Starbucks. Here’s how to score a free drink

ORLANDO, Fla. — You need an extra push to make it to the weekend. Or perhaps you’ve been meaning to do a little something nice for a friend or coworker. Or maybe you’re just really thirsty.

Today’s your lucky day — IF you’re a Starbucks Rewards member.

On Thursdays in September, Starbucks is celebrating fall’s arrival with a buy one, get one free deal.

And your autumn-themed freebie drink can be up to a $10 value.

But there are a few things to know before you place that order.

The special kicks in at noon and runs until close.

You need to be a Rewards member and must retrieve the BOGO coupon in the Starbucks app.

The deal doesn’t cover bottled, canned, or alcoholic beverages.

Rules say one deal per person, per week, and you can’t combine the BOGO with other discounts or specials.

The offer is not valid through Starbucks Delivers, Uber Eats, or DoorDash.

Fall for all! 🍂 September ThursYays are here—buy a fall drink and get one free, every Thursday in September from 12 p.m. to close. At participating stores, must be a U.S. Starbucks® Rewards member to redeem. Limit one per member per week. pic.twitter.com/GoQRp0JZxe — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) September 7, 2023

Oh yeah, if you’re wondering about drinks that qualify, this BOGO covers all the fall classics.

Choose from any size, including hot, iced, or blended versions of:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Chai Tea Latte

Caramel Apple Spice

The remaining dates for the fall BOGO are Sept. 14, Sept. 21, and Sept. 28.

So go grab a free drink and perk up someone’s Thursday. Or as Starbucks puts it, ThursYay.

