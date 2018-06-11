0 ‘He's extremely strong' Orlando officer who was shot remains critical

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer who was shot while responding to a domestic dispute overnight remains in critical condition, police said Monday.

Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

The shooting launched a standoff between police and the alleged gunman, Gary Lindsey.

Community support for Valencia has poured in since the shooting.

“We want to thank the community. We've heard from all of our community and as a matter of fact, we've heard from all over the country. Everyone is sending prayers for Kevin and his family,” said Orlando police Chief John Mina.

Sources told Channel 9 Valencia was shot in the eye.

Mina said Valencia, who is in his late 20s and has a wife and two young boys, is expected to survive.

“He’s extremely strong and we’re praying for the best,” Mina said.

We have received so much support from this community and people across the country today. We welcome those prayers and healing thoughts for this brave officer, his loved ones, and the entire OPD family. pic.twitter.com/94Ucrl8Phg — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 11, 2018

Valencia’s wife is at the hospital with him, along with his family from South Florida.

Records show Valencia started his law enforcement career with the Doral Police Department in 2014.

A year later, he was given accolades in the city’s magazine after he jumped into a canal and pulled passengers from a submerged car.

The Doral Police Department said its deepest prayers are with Valencia and his family.

Valencia has been with the Orlando Police Department since 2016.

Mina said his officers are shaken up and the officers who were with him when he was shot have stayed by his side at the hospital.



